ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data to give first glimpse of lockdown effect in January
31 January 2021 - 16:04
The health of SA’s manufacturing sector at the start of 2021 is in focus in the week ahead, with data expected to show that a combination of load-shedding and level 3 lockdown restrictions brought five months of recovery to a halt.
The Absa manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for January is scheduled to be released on Monday, with the median forecast among three economists polled by Bloomberg for the PMI to be at 50 points in January, which would be a slight decline from December’s 50.3...
