WATCH: Can SA still achieve its NDP 2030 goals?

Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030’s project director, Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, talks to Business Day TV

27 January 2021 - 08:49 Business Day TV
SA’s economy has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic climate has brought the viability of the goals, set out in the 2030 National Development Plan, into question.

Business Day TV spoke to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project director of the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030.

Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030’s project director, Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, talks to Business Day TV

ISAAH MHLANGA: Economic crisis results from government response to health disaster

Regulations aimed at saving lives brought a loss of income
Opinion
5 days ago

Investing in people will steer SA towards growth, says National Planning Commission

The independent advisory body has also urged the government to strengthen institutions
National
5 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Excessive ambition of NDP sets ministers up to fail

With only a decade left to 2030, targets that form part of the new performance agreements are hopelessly out of reach
Opinion
1 month ago

National Development Plan ‘far from being implemented’

Presidential adviser says special purpose vehicles are needed to see the plan come to fruition
National
1 month ago

