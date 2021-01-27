News Leader
WATCH: Can SA still achieve its NDP 2030 goals?
Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030’s project director, Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, talks to Business Day TV
27 January 2021 - 08:49
SA’s economy has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic climate has brought the viability of the goals, set out in the 2030 National Development Plan, into question.
Business Day TV spoke to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project director of the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030.
Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030’s project director, Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, talks to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.