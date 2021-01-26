Motor industry could be a role model for intra-Africa industrial integration, says WEF report
26 January 2021 - 20:07
The motor industry can be a model for African trade and industrial integration, says a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Deloitte.
Without urgent action the continent, already a fringe player in global trade, risks “further marginalisation” because of the disruption caused by Covid-19...
