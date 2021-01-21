WATCH: Reserve Bank rate decision preview

The Reserve Bank’s first interest rate decision of the year is eagerly anticipated with some of the high frequency data pointing to an economic slowdown from the initial jump we saw as last year’s hard lockdown was eased.

Michael Avery speaks to Brian Kantor, head of the research institute at Investec Wealth & Investment; Jannie Rossouw, former head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits, now a professor at Wits Business School; and Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research.