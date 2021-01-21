Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Reserve Bank rate decision preview

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the Reserve Bank’s first interest rate decision for 2021

21 January 2021 - 15:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION

The Reserve Bank’s first interest rate decision of the year is eagerly anticipated with some of the high frequency data pointing to an economic slowdown from the initial jump we saw as last year’s hard lockdown was eased.

Michael Avery speaks to Brian Kantor, head of the research institute at Investec Wealth & Investment; Jannie Rossouw, former head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits, now a professor at Wits Business School; and Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the Reserve Bank’s first interest rate decision for 2021

Reserve Bank likely to play cautious on rates, but it will be a close call

Inflation slowed in 2020, but economists expect it to pick up and help keep monetary authority in wait-and-see mode
Economy
21 hours ago

Reserve Bank may keep rate cut in reserve

Rand has weakened and the global environment is more uncertain
Business
4 days ago

Reserve Bank expected to keep repo at record low

Economists say governor Lesetja Kganyago will hold rates steady in January after cutting them a cumulative 300 basis points in 2020
Economy
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank likely to play cautious on rates, ...
Economy
2.
SA’s average annual inflation fell to 16-year low ...
Economy
3.
Treasury considers a tax hike to pay for biggest ...
Economy
4.
Dennis Davis backs solidarity tax to help fund ...
Economy
5.
Retail sales fell more than expected in November
Economy

Related Articles

Ninety One says SA’s debt on the cusp of being unsustainable

Economy

Black Friday fails to boost retailers in November

Economy

Reserve Bank likely to play cautious on rates, but it will be a close call

Economy

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank probably won’t act, but it should

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.