Retail sales fell more than expected in November

Retail sales fell 4% year on year in November, far worse than the 2.6% decline expected by economists

21 January 2021 - 11:52 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO
SA retail sales fell at a faster-than-expected pace in November, underscoring pressure on consumers during the Black Friday month when retailers often discount heavily to attract shoppers.

SA retail sales declined 4% year on year in November, from a 2.2% decline in October, Stats SA said on Thursday, the worst performance since August 2020.

The consensus among economists polled by Bloomberg, as of Friday, was for a 2.6% decline in November, while the consensus on macro-economics website Trading Economics was a 2.5% fall for the year.

Pressure was felt most by retailers in Stats SA’s “all other” category, which includes stores selling items such as stationery, sporting goods or second-hand goods. This category saw a 26.1% year-on-year decline, contributing 3.2 percentage points of decline for the headline figure.

Retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods saw a 5.6% year-on-year decline, contributing negative 1.1 percentage points, while retailers in hardware, paint and glass saw a 14% year-on-year rise in sales — positively contributing 1.1 percentage points to the headline figure.

A number of retailers have recently released updates to the market outlining softer sales during the Black Friday period as the pandemic weighed on consumer spending and slowed foot traffic in malls.

Earlier on Thursday, Massmart, the owners of Makro and Game, told shareholders that, in line with what has been seen throughout the sector, “sales over the November 2020 Black Friday trading period were softer than those seen in 2019”.

It said, however, its extension of Black Friday promotions throughout the month did mitigate the impact of softer Black Friday weekend sales to some extent.

Fashion retailer TFG also reported recently that its November turnover was down 10.2% on a like-for-like basis, as it had to ensure compliance with several Covid-19 requirements, including the restriction on the number of customers in store and curtailing operational hours. The decline did, however, come against a record Black Friday in 2019, TFG said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Jet acquisition boosts TFG sales in December quarter

Online sales continued to rise in SA, UK and Australia
1 day ago

Massmart full-year sales drop by 8% due to Covid restrictions

The retailer’s revival plan has been knocked off course with the company suffering a R1.1bn loss in the first-half to end-June 2020
5 hours ago

This is how dire the ban on alcohol has been for retailers

Massmart, owner of Makro and Game, estimated it lost R2.3bn in alcohol sales in the first ban and R1.1bn in the second ban
1 week ago

