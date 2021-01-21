Economy

Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold at record lows

The announcement comes as SA reels from a new wave of Covid-19 infections and harder lockdown restrictions

21 January 2021 - 15:16 Lynley Donnelly
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) remained cautious at its first meeting of 2021 on Thursday, holding the repo rates steady at a record low of 3.5%.

The decision, which was again decided on a 3-2 split by the MPC, was in line with market expectations. Two members voted for a 25 basis-point cut.

The announcement comes as SA reels from a new wave of Covid-19 infections and after harder lockdown restrictions were introduced in late December, including a renewed ban on alcohol sales. This has cast a pall over the prospects for a more robust economic recovery heading into 2021.

At the same time, recent economic data suggests that the partial economic recovery from the worst of SA’s hard lockdown began to cool off in the last quarter of 2020 — even before the new restrictions were introduced.

This had raised hopes that MPC members would contemplate a 25 basis-point cut to provide marginal relief to consumers and business in the face of the government’s inability to inject any further support into the economy.

The Bank revised its growth forecasts and is now expecting GDP to 3.6% in 2021 and 2.4% in 2022 compared to November’s forecasts of 3.5% in 2021 and 2.4% in 2022.

After inflation averaged just 3.3% in 2020, the lowest level since 2004 as the pandemic weighed on demand, the Bank now sees inflation averaging 4% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022 compared to its November forecasts of 3.9% and 4.4%, respectively.

The Bank’s decision comes after US President Joe Biden’s peaceful inauguration on Wednesday, which helped buoy market sentiment on his promise of a $1.9-trillion stimulus package to get the US economy going again.

The rand gave back some of its gains of the day following the announcement and at 3.20pm was 0.64% firmer at R14.80/$. It earlier reached a best level of R14.75.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Reserve Bank likely to play cautious on rates, but it will be a close call

Inflation slowed in 2020, but economists expect it to pick up and help keep monetary authority in wait-and-see mode
Economy
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank probably won’t act, but it should

With the government MIA, the Bank should change repo rate for much-needed injection of confidence
Opinion
23 hours ago

Hope for relief turns to Reserve Bank to ease pain of lockdown and second wave

Majority of economists polled believe Bank will hold rates steady
Economy
3 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: With SA having relegated itself from the premier league, will the Reserve Bank come to the rescue?

Or will we realise again that we should have fixed the roof ahead of the rain?
Opinion
4 days ago

Reserve Bank expected to keep repo at record low

Economists say governor Lesetja Kganyago will hold rates steady in January after cutting them a cumulative 300 basis points in 2020
Economy
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank likely to play cautious on rates, ...
Economy
2.
SA’s average annual inflation fell to 16-year low ...
Economy
3.
Treasury considers a tax hike to pay for biggest ...
Economy
4.
Black Friday fails to boost retailers in November
Economy
5.
Dennis Davis backs solidarity tax to help fund ...
Economy

Related Articles

World stocks at record highs on hopes central banks will balance Covid-19 damage

Markets

Asian stocks soar as Biden inauguration stokes stimulus hopes

Markets

GIULIETTA TALEVI: JSE hits record high as Biden hopes fuel markets

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.