Reserve Bank likely to play cautious on rates, but it will be a close call
Inflation slowed in 2020, but economists expect it to pick up and help keep monetary authority in wait-and-see mode
20 January 2021 - 18:29
Though inflation during 2020 averaged its lowest levels in more than a decade, many economists believe the Reserve Bank will hold interest rates steady in what may turn out to be a close call on Thursday.
Market consensus points to the Bank keeping rates at a record low of 3.5%, but a gloomier outlook for economic recovery in the wake of SA’s second wave of Covid-19 and tighter restrictions could prompt members to contemplate a cut of 25 basis points (bps)...
