WEF warns that world must brace for long-term threats to humanity
The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will shape the effectiveness of the world’s response to threats such as climate change, the WEF says in its Global Risks Report
19 January 2021 - 12:13
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified infectious diseases, livelihood crises and extreme weather events as the risks that are most likely to become critical threats to the world in the coming two years,
These are likely to be followed by knock-on economic and technological risks over the next three to five years — including asset bubbles, IT infrastructure breakdowns and debt crisis — according to its 2021 Global Risks Report, which was released on Tuesday...
