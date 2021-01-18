PODCAST | Can tech help save small hotels and guesthouses?

The company now has more than 200 customers in the local market, having opened their SA office back in 2017.

The discussion focuses on RoomRaccoon’s business model, Verspui’s decision to relocate to SA, the effects of Covid-19 on their business, ways in which technology can save small hotels and guesthouses and outlook for the sector.

Verspui, who is optimistic that the local tourism sector will rebound in the coming months, says the current environment provides a good opportunity for people in SA to travel and get good deals from travel operators trying to claw back the losses of the past year.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.