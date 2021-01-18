BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Can tech help save small hotels and guesthouses?
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at ways in which technology can help to save small hotels and guesthouses in SA.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Niels Verspui, country manager of RoomRaccoon.
Founded in the Netherlands, Verspui says RoomRaccoon is an all-in-one hotel management software for independent hotels, guest houses and vacation rentals. The company has operations in countries such as the Netherlands, SA, Portugal, Italy, France, Spain, Croatia and the UK.
Verspui says the company primarily serves hospitality operators who use the platform to manage booking, accounting applications and property management angst a host of services. RoomRaccoon uses a subscription business model, where clients pay monthly for use of specific services on its platform.
The company now has more than 200 customers in the local market, having opened their SA office back in 2017.
The discussion focuses on RoomRaccoon’s business model, Verspui’s decision to relocate to SA, the effects of Covid-19 on their business, ways in which technology can save small hotels and guesthouses and outlook for the sector.
Verspui, who is optimistic that the local tourism sector will rebound in the coming months, says the current environment provides a good opportunity for people in SA to travel and get good deals from travel operators trying to claw back the losses of the past year.
