Economy SUPPORT MEASURES Hope for relief turns to Reserve Bank to ease pain of lockdown and second wave Majority of economists polled believe Bank will hold rates steady BL PREMIUM

With President Cyril Ramaphosa stating categorically on Friday that the government does "not have the money" for any further economic support measures, eyes have shifted to the SA Reserve Bank for a glimmer of relief during the lockdown and SA’s second Covid-19 wave.

Whether it will come in the form of another rate cut at the first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the year, set for Thursday, appears unlikely. The majority of economists in several polls believe the Bank will hold rates steady at the record low of 3.5%...