WATCH: Sterilising economic growth?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the future of SA’s economy

15 January 2021 - 15:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TREETY
Picture: 123RF/TREETY

To what extent can the state of the nation address, budget, monetary policy, the president’s growth plan, labour relations and the vaccine rollout help turn the economy around and  promote sustainable, job-rich growth. Or has Eskom and the fumbled vaccine ball already sterilised any hopes of that?

Michael Avery talks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University, about SA’s economy.

WATCH: Is this the next commodity super-cycle?

Michael Avery talks to a panel of mining analysts about what such a super-cycle could mean for the economy
2 days ago

Q&A: IMF chief urges SA to carefully weigh its financing options

Kristalina Georgieva says the country must prioritise the use of its limited fiscal space
17 hours ago

WATCH: What can SA’s economy expect from 2021?

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about the rising Covid-19 numbers, the ...
1 day ago

Reserve Bank expected to keep repo at record low

Economists say governor Lesetja Kganyago will hold rates steady in January after cutting them a cumulative 300 basis points in 2020
1 day ago

LETTER: SA needs a cogent plan for economy and vaccine transparency

Ramaphosa needs to tell us how the government is going to manage the tsunami of unemployment and tax revenue losses amid ongoing lockdown
23 hours ago

