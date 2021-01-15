WATCH: Sterilising economic growth?

To what extent can the state of the nation address, budget, monetary policy, the president’s growth plan, labour relations and the vaccine rollout help turn the economy around and promote sustainable, job-rich growth. Or has Eskom and the fumbled vaccine ball already sterilised any hopes of that?

Michael Avery talks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University, about SA’s economy.