BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Could Joe Biden’s inauguration mean better prospects for emerging markets?
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at prospects for the SA economy in the coming year.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments.
Join the conversation:
The discussion begins with a look back at 2020 in the economy. Like many other countries, SA lost a lot of ground during the year, driven by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the virus still wreaking havoc, the economy looks set to continue its slide, Packirisamy explains.
That said, the rollout of the vaccine is going to be very important as it might help to improve sentiment, she says. The way in which this is done will be crucial as government has few resources to rollout stimulus to the extent proposed in places like the US.
This discussion touches on the implications of the US election where Joe Biden will soon be inaugurated as president, taking over from Republican, Donald Trump. That shift could result in improved prospects for emerging markets, Packirisamy says.
We discuss the role of stimulus in the US versus in SA, how SA’s has done in relations to emerging market peers and developed nations, the state of public finances, outlook for the upcoming inflation numbers and the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision.
The conversation ends with a look at private sector concerns at this time.
For more episodes, click here.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.