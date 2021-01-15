Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Could Joe Biden’s inauguration mean better prospects for emerging markets?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments

15 January 2021 - 18:04 Mudiwa Gavaza
Sanisha Packirisamy
Sanisha Packirisamy

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at prospects for the SA economy in the coming year.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments.

Join the conversation:

The discussion begins with a look back at 2020 in the economy. Like many other countries, SA lost a lot of ground during the year, driven by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the virus still wreaking havoc, the economy looks set to continue its slide, Packirisamy explains.

That said, the rollout of the vaccine is going to be very important as it might help to improve sentiment, she says. The way in which this is done will be crucial as government has few resources to rollout stimulus to the extent proposed in places like the US.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

This discussion touches on the implications of the US election where Joe Biden will soon be inaugurated as president, taking over from Republican, Donald Trump. That shift could result in improved prospects for emerging markets, Packirisamy says.

We discuss the role of stimulus in the US versus in SA, how SA’s has done in relations to emerging market peers and developed nations, the state of public finances, outlook for the upcoming inflation numbers and the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision.

The conversation ends with a look at private sector concerns at this time.  

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | The rise of cryptocurrencies during the pandemic

Richard de Sousa, CEO at AltCoinTrader talks about how digital currencies could enable transfer of wealth in SA
Markets
2 days ago

PODCAST | How to manage working remotely more efficiently

Working remotely in SA means having to contend with load-shedding, too
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | The state of brand communication during crisis times in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, to discuss marketing trends during the pandemic
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA has cheaper debt options to deal with Covid ...
Economy
2.
Q&A: IMF chief urges SA to carefully weigh ...
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank expected to keep repo at record low
Economy
4.
WATCH: What can SA’s economy expect from 2021?
Economy
5.
WATCH: Is this the next commodity super-cycle?
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.