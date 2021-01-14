Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: What can SA’s economy expect from 2021?

Investec Wealth and Investment's chief investment strategist, Chris Holdsworth, talks to Michael Avery about what to expect in the year ahead

14 January 2021 - 15:24 Business Day TV
Pic: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN
Pic: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about the rising Covid-19 numbers, the spectre of inflation and what to expect in the year ahead.

