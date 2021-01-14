Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: What can SA’s economy expect from 2021?
Investec Wealth and Investment's chief investment strategist, Chris Holdsworth, talks to Michael Avery about what to expect in the year ahead
14 January 2021 - 15:24
Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment, about the rising Covid-19 numbers, the spectre of inflation and what to expect in the year ahead.
