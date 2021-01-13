Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Is this the next commodity super-cycle?
Michael Avery talks to a panel of mining analysts about what such a super-cycle could mean for the economy
13 January 2021 - 14:32
There have been six commodity peaks in the past 227 years, with the most recent peak in June 2008.
Michael Avery speaks to René Hochreiter, mining analyst at Noah Capital Markets; Peter Major, mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions; and Andries Rossouw, PwC’s Africa energy, utilities and resources leader, about whether we are entering the next commodity super-cycle and what this signals for the local mining industry and broader economy?
Michael Avery talks to a panel about whether we are entering the next commodity supercycle
