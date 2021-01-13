Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Is this the next commodity super-cycle?

Michael Avery talks to a panel of mining analysts about what such a super-cycle could mean for the economy

13 January 2021 - 14:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

There have been six commodity peaks in the past 227 years, with the most recent peak in June 2008.

Michael Avery speaks to René Hochreiter, mining analyst at Noah Capital Markets; Peter Major, mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions; and Andries Rossouw, PwC’s Africa energy, utilities and resources leader, about whether we are entering the next commodity super-cycle and what this signals for the local mining industry and broader economy?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about whether we are entering the next commodity supercycle

Global shares retreat from record highs due to profit taking

European shares fell in early trading, with rising Covid-19 cases across the continent and China dragging down commodity stocks
Markets
2 days ago

Beny Steinmetz grilled on Guinea deals during bribery trial in Geneva

Billionaire French-Israeli magnate appears for a second day in court over alleged corruption linked to mining deal in Guinea
World
20 hours ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Trend-bucking summer rains are cause for optimism

La Niña year will bring higher rainfall for Southern Africa throughout summer
Opinion
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Why a basic income grant does not have to be a drain on the state

If implemented robustly, it will partly pay for itself through the generation of tax income
Opinion
2 days ago

Global shares rally as investors look beyond virus and US unrest

The markets also looked beyond rising coronavirus cases to focus on optimism about an economic recovery later the year
Markets
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Poor manufacturing data points to difficult ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: Private equity’s patient capital to the ...
Economy
3.
Tariff reduction schedules will be finalised by ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show the ...
Economy
5.
Private sector business conditions little changed ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.