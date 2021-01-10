ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show the recovery is losing momentum
Disappointing Black Friday points to shrinking retail sales in November
10 January 2021 - 15:59
Retail sales and manufacturing data for the second month of the last quarter of 2020 are due in the week ahead, but Covid-19 is likely to steal the focus, as record infection numbers threaten to further disrupt economic activity.
Economists expect data to indicate that SA’s economic recovery from the hard lockdown earlier in the year was losing momentum, even as load-shedding and harsher restrictions on activity pose a threat in the new year...
