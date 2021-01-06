Economy

Private sector business conditions little changed in December

The latest IHS Markit SA PMI shows output was broadly stable, but fears of further Covid-19 restrictions weighed heavily

06 January 2021 - 11:08 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA’s private sector business activity was largely stable in December, with business confidence under some pressure from Covid-19, which is also disrupting supply chains, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The latest IHS Markit SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI), an economywide gauge of business conditions, fell to 50.2 index points in the final month of 2020, from 50.3 in November, but remained in expansionary territory.

The PMI gives insight into private sector business performance, through a survey of about 400 private sector companies. A reading of more than 50 shows overall improvement in the sector, with the figure derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.

SA businesses struggled to make gains in December, as weak demand and issues sourcing raw materials meant total output had been broadly stable since November, said IHS Markit economist David Owen.

“Notably, business confidence was hit by firms’ concerns that a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases could lead to a second wave of restrictions,” he said.

The largest component of the PMI, the new-orders index, noted broadly unchanged sales volumes in the final month of 2020, as some firms reported an expansion but others indicated a decline, IHS Markit said.

There were reports that firms were hindered by shortages of a range of raw materials, largely due to Covid-19 and its effect on global supply chains. Shortages of inputs also affect companies’ buying decisions in December, the statement said, and purchasing activity declined for the first time since August.

“While PMI data over the fourth quarter of 2020 points to an easing to the downturn, demand indicators suggest that the economy has far to go to recover from the pandemic,” said Owen.

“Moreover, should restrictions be reimposed, the country could face a second decline in activity over the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Consumer confidence improves in fourth quarter

But it is at its lowest level for a Christmas period since 2015 and remains below its long-term average, according to the FNB/BER index
Economy
3 weeks ago

Two million fewer sales in physical stores during Black Friday weekend, according to the BankServ data

SPONSORED | The changing consumer landscape and the role that digital platforms play in the retail space
Economy
3 weeks ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Consumer confidence and nonfarm payrolls in focus

The fourth-quarter figure is expected to reflect the effects of the government ending relief payments
Economy
3 weeks ago

Data points to subdued consumer demand as economy struggles back to life

Transactions were essentially flat despite hopes of festive shopping boost in November, says BankservAfrica
Economy
3 weeks ago

KEVIN LINGS: What the ‘new normal’ of low interest rates and high government debt means for investors

In constructing their portfolios people will have to make a fundamental change in the way they take account of risk
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 restrictions to slow GDP recovery and ...
Economy
2.
Construction sector recovery gets boost from ...
Economy
3.
Emerging markets’ bond-buying experiment paid ...
Economy
4.
Covid-19 grant payments to start in May
Economy
5.
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: What the ...
Economy

Related Articles

Business activity shifts into growth mode — at last

Economy

Business conditions in private sector hit 11-month high

Economy

Private-sector business conditions improved in June

Economy

Covid-19 lockdown leads to huge fall in private-sector business in April

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.