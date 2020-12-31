Economy Why you may be feeling an extra pinch on your grocery run Though overall consumer inflation has remained low through the Covid-19 crisis food prices have not been as well behaved BL PREMIUM

If salary cuts, a missed bonus or even a lost job, have not already hurt your pocket in 2020, then it’s unlikely that the stealthy rise in food prices in recent months has passed you by.

Did that bag of apples seem pricier on the last grocery run? Did the decision to buy that beef take longer than usual as you hunted around for cheaper alternatives — or reconsidered the household menu?..