Loan guarantee scheme missing the SME mark, report finds
The government's Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme has failed to reach SA’s 2.5-million small businesses
16 December 2020 - 09:51
Less than 1% of SA’s small businesses have benefited from the beleaguered Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, originally intended as a flagship leg of the government’s economic support package.
This is according to a new report from consultancy firm McKinsey & Co, released on Tuesday, which suggested that reluctance by small businesses to take on more onerous debt, as well burdensome traditional risk criteria by banks, have contributed to failure of the scheme to reach SA’s roughly 2.5-million small firms...
