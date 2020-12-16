Formal sector jobs still fragile, despite marginal third-quarter uptick
Stats SA’s quarterly employment statistics reflect devastating effect of the pandemic, with many households still facing financial uncertainty, says economist
16 December 2020 - 09:32
Formal sector, non-farm jobs and earnings remain fragile and point to more tough times ahead for households, despite an incremental recovery in the third quarter when SA’s economy opened further.
Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment statistics (QES) for July-September showed that formal sector jobs increased by 75,000, or just 0.8%, from the second quarter under the worst of the economic lockdown when these jobs declined by 6.4%. ..
