Consumer confidence improves in fourth quarter
But confidence is at its lowest for a Christmas period since 2015, and remains below its long-term average, according to the FNB/BER index
14 December 2020 - 13:24
Consumer confidence gained ground in the fourth quarter, with low-income households seeing the greatest improvement in sentiment, as lockdown restrictions continued to ease between October and December.
Though consumer confidence levels — as measured by the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) — have come back from the record lows during the severest phases of lockdown, the fourth-quarter reading is the lowest recorded for a festive season since 2015, according to a statement from FNB...
