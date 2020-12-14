Economy Consumer confidence improves in fourth quarter But confidence is at its lowest for a Christmas period since 2015, and remains below its long-term average, according to the FNB/BER index BL PREMIUM

Consumer confidence gained ground in the fourth quarter, with low-income households seeing the greatest improvement in sentiment, as lockdown restrictions continued to ease between October and December.

Though consumer confidence levels — as measured by the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) — have come back from the record lows during the severest phases of lockdown, the fourth-quarter reading is the lowest recorded for a festive season since 2015, according to a statement from FNB...