Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Consumer confidence and nonfarm payrolls in focus

The psychological and financial wellbeing of SA’s battered consumers is in focus this week, with consumer confidence data for the fourth quarter expected to show the effect of the government’s flagship wage-relief scheme coming to an end.

The FNB/Bureau for Economic Research (BER) consumer confidence index for the fourth quarter is due on Monday, having recovered slightly to -23 points in the third quarter, from -33 in the second. The second-quarter reading was a 35-year low...