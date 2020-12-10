Economy Construction sector recovery gets boost from infrastructure spend, says Afrimat Afrimat’s gauge of the sector’s activity rose to its highest levels since the last quarter of 2019, and the outlook is good BL PREMIUM

The government’s pledge to pick up infrastructure spending in the wake of Covid-19 is already beginning to have an effect on the recovery of SA’s construction industry, which could be set for a bumper year in 2021, according to building materials and minerals group Afrimat.

Major state infrastructure spending, a major growth driver in SA, had been largely absent for about 10 years, said economist Roelof Botha on Thursday, but the recent stimulus measures are “undoubtedly” playing a role in returning construction activity to pre-pandemic levels...