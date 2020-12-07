PODCAST | What Black Friday data reveals about SA’s online shopping trends

The most activity was from 8am to 9am, with as much as R38m spent in a single hour, a 39% increase from 2019.

The big winners were retailers, which accounted for 79% of trade, up 19% in 2020, while travel — hurt by Covid-19 lockdowns — accounted for just 11% of transactions, considerably down from 2019’s 20%. Nadasen says they were amazed by the volumes in the beauty industry, up 59%, and fashion, which jumped 117%.

Nadasen then switches to Cyber Monday, a similar retail event that has tended to focus more on the sale of electronics and gadgets. She says transaction levels rose this year, but not at the rate seen on Black Friday.

Expectations were high at the start of the lockdown about the rise in e-commerce adoption locally. Nadasen says it has indeed come to pass. With R1.4bn spent on e-commerce platforms in 2019, she expects 2020 to end with this segment accounting for 4% to 5% of total retail in SA, nearly triple that of the previous year.

Nadasen also talks about PayU’s business in SA and around the world, the rate of e-commerce adoption in SA, factors holding the country back from greater adoption, and an outlook for 2021.

