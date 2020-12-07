Government announces R1bn relief programme for small-scale farmers

The government announced a R1bn relief programme for subsistence farmers.

The funds will provide successful applicants with as much as R9,000 each to help them tend their small-scale farms, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza told reporters on Monday.

The government plans to distribute the money by March, she said.

The programme is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package for small-scale food producers.

This is a developing story

Bloomberg