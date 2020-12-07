Economy

Government announces R1bn relief programme for small-scale farmers

Successful applicants will get as much as R9,000 each to help them tend their farms

07 December 2020 - 13:04 S'thembile Cele
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

The government announced a R1bn relief programme for subsistence farmers.

The funds will provide successful applicants with as much as R9,000 each to help them tend their small-scale farms, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza told reporters on Monday.

The government plans to distribute the money by March, she said.

The programme is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package for small-scale food producers.

This is a developing story

Bloomberg

Occupants of state-owned farms will be priority for land reform, Thoko Didiza assures

Land will go to the people who work it, and not 'cellphone farmers' who only visit at weekends to admire their acquisition
National
3 weeks ago

Master plan a boost for struggling sugar industry

Industrial users and retailers have agreed to prioritise local producers with at least 80% of sugar consumption to come from local farms
National
2 weeks ago

Mass jobs plan to clean up litter, build roads and bridges and assist government

Project forms part of the economic recovery and reform programme
National
1 month ago

Farms on land reform list are already occupied

Farmers and communities fear they will be forced to vacate land after minister advertises farms they occupy in local media
National
1 month ago

