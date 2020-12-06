Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Third quarter GDP data in the spotlight Economy’s performance will take centre stage in a week also featuring consumer inflation, retail sales and mining and manufacturing data BL PREMIUM

The extent of the comeback in SA’s embattled economy during the third quarter will be the focus in a busy week for economic news.

Stats SA will release GDP figures for quarter three on Tuesday, which will outline the technical bounce back from the second quarter’s record decline of 51%, measured on a quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted basis...