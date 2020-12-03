Economy

WATCH: Why economists are worried about a jobs bloodbath

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about the implications of a minimum-wage increase

03 December 2020 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Economist are warning of a jobs bloodbath if a labour department recommendation to increase the minimum wage for farm and domestic workers is implemented.

Business Day TV spoke to ​Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt for more insight.

