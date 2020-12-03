News Leader
WATCH: Why economists are worried about a jobs bloodbath
03 December 2020 - 08:13
Economist are warning of a jobs bloodbath if a labour department recommendation to increase the minimum wage for farm and domestic workers is implemented.
Business Day TV spoke to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt for more insight.
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about the implications of a minimum-wage increase
