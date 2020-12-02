Economy

WATCH: Why the manufacturing recovery has lost steam

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the purchasing managers index data for November

02 December 2020 - 08:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HAMIK
Picture: 123RF/HAMIK

The manufacturing sector’s recovery is losing steam. Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for the sector came in at 52.6 index points for November, from the previous month’s high of 60.9.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.

