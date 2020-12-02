News Leader
WATCH: Why the manufacturing recovery has lost steam
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the purchasing managers index data for November
02 December 2020 - 08:47
The manufacturing sector’s recovery is losing steam. Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for the sector came in at 52.6 index points for November, from the previous month’s high of 60.9.
Business Day TV spoke to Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.
