Economy Strong collective investment inflows in third quarter, says Asisa This is the fourth year in which investors have favoured interest-bearing portfolios over equities

Demand for money market and interest-bearing products, perceived to offer safety in times of turmoil, has helped drive third-quarter inflows into collective investment schemes, which reached some of the highest levels in five years.

The robust inflows into collective investment schemes such as unit trusts reached R57bn in the third quarter of 2020 and came in the face of ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 shock, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said on Monday. The third quarter’s performance — the third highest achieved over the past five years — followed the record R88bn worth of inflows seen during the second quarter of 2020, which coincided with the worst phase of SA’s hard economic lockdown...