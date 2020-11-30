Private sector credit edges up in October
30 November 2020 - 20:37
Loans and advances to the private sector rose marginally in October, the first increase after six consecutive months of slowdowns that began as SA settled into the severest phase of economic lockdown.
Though the increase, driven by an uptick in corporate credit, may hint at a comeback from the decade lows recorded in the previous month, economists cautioned that lending will remain muted as households and firms are likely to remain cautious about taking on more debt...
