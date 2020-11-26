News Leader
WATCH: Why inflation is at a seven-month high
26 November 2020 - 08:01
Inflation unexpectedly rose in October, reaching its highest rate in seven months, largely due to an increase in food prices.
Business Day TV spoke to PWC economist Christie Viljoen about the data.
PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the CPI data for October
