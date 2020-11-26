Economy

WATCH: Why inflation is at a seven-month high​

PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the CPI data for October

26 November 2020 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Inflation unexpectedly rose in October, reaching its highest rate in seven months, largely due to an increase in food prices.

Business Day TV spoke to PWC economist Christie Viljoen about the data.

Economy
