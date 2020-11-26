PODCAST | Corporate players helping to spur innovation in start-up market

Economy

26 November 2020 - 09:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re talking about the role of large corporate players in helping to spur innovation in the technology start-up market. 

In the first part, host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer at technology firm BCX.

Ntloko-Petersen says BCX has been supporting small technology businesses for a long time. While this helps the businesses grow, increase competition and employ more people, it also helps BCX’s teams stay abreast with what’s going in the market and spurs their own innovation. A win-win. 

The company recently announced the winners of its Digital Innovation Awards for 2020. In the second part of the discussion, we speak to two of the winners. 

We hear from Vincent Viviers, co-founder and CEO of Bottles, a start-up providing on-demand alcohol delivery that has partnered with grocery store giant Pick n Pay.

We also chat to Andrew Louw from retailer Checkers about their Checkers Sixty60 app, a mobile grocery delivery platform that allows a customer to shop in as little as 60 seconds and get their groceries delivered in 60 minutes.

