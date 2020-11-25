Economy SA’s fourth-quarter business confidence at more than two-year high Consumer demand for food, electronics and other goods have risen impressively, while building and manufacturing confidence is more subdued BL PREMIUM

SA’s business confidence jumped to a two-and-a-half year high in the fourth quarter, which is a signal that the economy is out of intensive care but is still in hospital, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said on Wednesday.

Business confidence continued its recovery in the fourth quarter after its worst slump on record in the second, with demand for consumer goods, in particular, showing health as SA adapts to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic...