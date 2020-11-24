Treasury dashes hopes SA’s offshore investment cap will be lifted

The Treasury has suspended a Reserve Bank circular from late October that offered the prospect of SA investors being able to escape caps on offshore investments.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had suspended the circular from October 29 to avoid “ambiguity” around the rules, saying the prudential framework regulating vehicles such as pension funds remains unchanged.

There had also been differing interpretations of the circular, and an amended circular will be issued after public consultation, the statement read.

On October 29, the Reserve Bank issued a circular providing for the reclassification of instruments including exchange traded funds (ETFs) as domestic, rather than foreign, provided they are listed on an SA exchange and traded in rand.

Some market participants said this essentially does away with caps on foreign investment, meaning that SA funds can invest more than the current 30% limit offshore, for example by using ETFs that track international indices, such as the US S&P 500 Index.

Should this have occurred, it could have shaken up SA’s investment industry, amid concerns that the JSE is already struggling to attract new listings, while the local bourse is increasingly dominated by companies whose earnings primarily come from offshore.

Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka said recently that the effective lifting of the offshore cap would be seen as a “disaster” for SA’s active fund managers, who are already struggling to justify their higher fees amid a rise in passive investments.

Wierzycka said SA’s active-management industry was likely to oppose the regulatory change.

