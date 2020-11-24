Economy

Treasury dashes hopes SA’s offshore investment cap will be lifted

24 November 2020 - 07:44 Karl Gernetzky
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Treasury has suspended a Reserve Bank circular from late October that offered the prospect of SA investors being able to escape caps on offshore investments.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had suspended the circular from October 29 to avoid “ambiguity” around the rules, saying the prudential framework regulating vehicles such as pension funds remains unchanged.

There had also been differing interpretations of the circular, and an amended circular will be issued after public consultation, the statement read.

On October 29, the Reserve Bank issued a circular providing for the reclassification of instruments including exchange traded funds (ETFs) as domestic, rather than foreign, provided they are listed on an SA exchange and traded in rand.

Some market participants said this essentially does away with caps on foreign investment, meaning that SA funds can invest more than the current 30% limit offshore, for example by using ETFs that track international indices, such as the US S&P 500 Index.

Should this have occurred, it could have shaken up SA’s investment industry, amid concerns that the JSE is already struggling to attract new listings, while the local bourse is increasingly dominated by companies whose earnings primarily come from offshore.

Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka said recently that the effective lifting of the offshore cap would be seen as a “disaster” for SA’s active fund managers, who are already struggling to justify their higher fees amid a rise in passive investments.

Wierzycka said SA’s active-management industry was likely to oppose the regulatory change.

Update: November 24 2020

This article has been updated with additional information

Mboweni’s promises, contradictions and lunacies

Many aspects of the medium-term budget policy statement propose the exact opposite of what is needed
3 weeks ago

Magda Wierzycka says Reserve Bank’s offshore investment cap rules a ‘disaster’ for active managers

The Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka says as active managers struggle to justify their higher fees, the new regulations are likely to provoke fierce ...
4 days ago

SA active funds underperform despite Covid-19 boosting market volatility

The passive vs active debate has been raging since 2008, and the passive side seems to be winning, at least in SA
1 month ago

