WATCH: How Gauteng added R1.3bn to its budget
Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV about province’s spending plan
23 November 2020 - 07:35
Gauteng has added R1.3bn to its 2020-21 budget for job creation and job protection. The move is aimed at countering the economic effect of Covid-19.
Business Day TV spoke to Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for more detail on the spending plan.
