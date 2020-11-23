Economy

WATCH: How Gauteng added R1.3bn to its budget

Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV about province’s spending plan

23 November 2020 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Gauteng has added R1.3bn to its 2020-21 budget for job creation and job protection. The move is aimed at countering the economic effect of Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for more detail on the spending plan.

Gauteng economy to contract 6% in 2020, finance MEC says

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was tabling a special adjustment budget in a sitting of the provincial legislature, necessitated by Covid-19
National
4 months ago

WATCH: How the budget sets Gauteng on track for growth

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV about the province’s growth trajectory
Economy
8 months ago

Gauteng will spend R60bn to create jobs

Premier David Makhura says spending on infrastructure will create more than 350,000 jobs
National
8 months ago

WATCH: Finance MEC on Gauteng’s budget

Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV
National
11 months ago

