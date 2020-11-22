Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show business confidence rising Sentiment and demand remain weak, with a slight rise in inflation expected BL PREMIUM

SA can expect to see signs of slowly rising business confidence coupled with benign inflation in the data this week as the economy emerges slowly, blinking into the light.

First up on Wednesday is the consumer price index (CPI) for October. No fireworks are expected, but the headline number could lift slightly from the 3.0% year-on-year figure recorded in September...