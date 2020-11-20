Economy

WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep rates on hold

20 November 2020 - 08:23 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The SA Reserve Bank has left its repo rate at a record low of 3.5%.

The monetary policy committee has also revised the country’s GDP outlook, saying the easing of lockdown restrictions has supported economic growth.

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman about the central bank’s decision.

