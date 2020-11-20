News Leader
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep rates on hold
20 November 2020 - 08:23
The SA Reserve Bank has left its repo rate at a record low of 3.5%.
The monetary policy committee has also revised the country’s GDP outlook, saying the easing of lockdown restrictions has supported economic growth.
Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman about the central bank’s decision.
