WATCH: What SA Inc thinks about the investment conference

Business for SA steering committee chair Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the 2020 investment summit

19 November 2020 - 08:05 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
SA’s annual investment summit has wrapped up, with 50 more companies pledging projects, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That is in addition to the R660bn worth of investment pledges made over the past two years.

Business Day TV spoke to Business for SA steering committee chair Martin Kingston about the success of the conference.

