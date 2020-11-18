Economy

News Leader

WATCH: SA investment conference kicks off

Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, talks to Business Day TV

18 November 2020 - 08:14 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the second South African Investment Conference in Sandton on November 6 2019. Picture: GCIS
SA’s annual investment conference has kicked off and the aim of this year’s event is to turn pledges into projects, while attracting new investment as the country looks to reignite its economy.

Business Day TV caught up with Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, for more detail.

Ramaphosa says third investment conference is about turning promises into projects

Pledges have been scaled back or put on hold because of the pandemic, but this has affected only about one 10th of investment commitments
Economy
1 day ago

STUART THEOBALD: Private infrastructure investment should take centre stage to rebuild economy

Ramaphosa could use conference this week to shift emphasis away from public projects
Opinion
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Investment, interest rates and ratings reviews in the spotlight

The week opens with the SA Investment Conference and ends with ratings reviews from both S&P and Moody’s
Economy
2 days ago

SA’s investment drive will uplift citizens while spin-offs will filter through to continent

The fight against corruption will help create an environment conducive for investors
Opinion
1 day ago

Without action, business warns of risk of summit fatigue

President kicks off third investment drive - but business wants action, not promises
Business
3 days ago

