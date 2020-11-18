News Leader
WATCH: SA investment conference kicks off
Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, talks to Business Day TV
18 November 2020 - 08:14
SA’s annual investment conference has kicked off and the aim of this year’s event is to turn pledges into projects, while attracting new investment as the country looks to reignite its economy.
Business Day TV caught up with Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, for more detail.
Investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacko Maree talks to Business Day TV about the aim of this year's investment conference
