ECONOMY
Ramaphosa’s investment conference pledges hit R110bn
President counts the event a success given the ‘difficulties and turmoil’ facing the economy
18 November 2020 - 23:56
SA’s third annual investment conference garnered R109.6bn in investments from companies such as Sasol, Pepsico and Google, even as SA’s economy continues to grapple with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.
Though 2020’s pledges are only about a third of 2019’s commitments, which came in at R363bn, President Cyril Ramaphosa counted the event a success given the "difficulties and turmoil" facing the economy and the rest of the world.
