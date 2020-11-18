Big business to pay SMEs faster
Business for SA launches an initiative in which more than 50 large companies have undertaken to pay within a month
18 November 2020 - 05:45
Some of SA’s largest companies have pledged to pay their small and medium enterprise suppliers on time, highlighting a long standing problem that has bedeviled the country's entrepreneurs who are supposed to be engines for growth and job creation.
Business for SA (B4SA), a lobby group formed at the advent of the Covid-19 outbreak to support the nation’s crisis response, launched the initiative on Tuesday in which more than 50 large companies across various sectors have formally undertaken to pay SMEs within a month.
