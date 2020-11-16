PODCAST | Getting customers the best deal for financial products through tech

Fincheck has partnered with about 80 of SA’s big banks and microlenders to supply the people that come to them with options that match their financial profile.

Bowren says they started the business five years ago in response to the high levels of indebtedness in the country, driven in part by a lack of consumer education and predatory lending practices.

“The real crux of our model is taking the SA insurance, banking and lending industry, and putting it into one marketplace so that people can compare it with an independent eye,” he says.

The discussion focuses on Fincheck’s business model, a recent partnership with Dashpay to compare products using point-of-sale machines, the effects of Covid-19 on the industry, consumer technology adoption, whether there’s enough room have more players in the market and an outlook for lending in SA.

