Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Getting customers the best deal for financial products through tech

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Bowren, CEO of Fincheck

16 November 2020 - 17:13 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/LDR PROD
Picture: 123RF/LDR PROD

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at how technology is being used to give consumers access to the best deals for financial products.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Bowren, CEO of Fincheck, to discuss the issues.

Join the conversation:  

Fincheck is an online financial and loan comparison website for SA.

Bowren describes it as a marketplace where consumers can compare and find the best deal for financial products such as vehicle finance and life insurance.  

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Fincheck has partnered with about 80 of SA’s big banks and microlenders to supply the people that come to them with options that match their financial profile.

Bowren says they started the business five  years ago in response to the high levels of indebtedness in the country, driven in part by a lack of consumer education and predatory lending practices.

“The real crux of our model is taking the SA insurance, banking and lending industry, and putting it into one marketplace so that people can compare it with an independent eye,” he says.

The discussion focuses on Fincheck’s business model, a recent partnership with Dashpay to compare products using point-of-sale machines, the effects of Covid-19 on the industry, consumer technology adoption, whether there’s enough room have more players in the market and an outlook for lending in SA.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Employment and manufacturing data released by Stats SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at Pax Africana
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST: This is how businesses can cut the cost of building mobile apps

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nick Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | The rise of Islamic banking in SA

FNB Islamic Banking CEO Amman Muhammad discusses what differentiates this growing sector
Companies
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Investment, interest rates ...
Economy
2.
Ford SA opts for the sun, creating one of the ...
Economy
3.
Ramaphosa says third investment conference is ...
Economy
4.
Unemployment data shows signs of lasting damage ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Employment ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.