Ford SA opts for the sun, creating one of the world’s largest solar carports
The R135m project will provide 13.5MW of electricity, or about 30% of Silverton’s annual power requirements
15 November 2020 - 18:27
Ford Southern Africa plans to install more than 31,000 solar panels at its Silverton, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant as part of a project to become energy self-sufficient by 2024.
If successful, Silverton will become one of the first plants in the global Ford network to do so.
