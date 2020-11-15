Economy Ford SA opts for the sun, creating one of the world’s largest solar carports The R135m project will provide 13.5MW of electricity, or about 30% of Silverton’s annual power requirements BL PREMIUM

Ford Southern Africa plans to install more than 31,000 solar panels at its Silverton, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant as part of a project to become energy self-sufficient by 2024.

If successful, Silverton will become one of the first plants in the global Ford network to do so.