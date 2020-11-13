PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Employment and manufacturing data released by Stats SA

We then turn to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech earlier this week, in which he encouraged South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 health and safety regulations. Travel restrictions have been further reduced in time for the festive season, which is usually a peak period for the sector, earning as much as R750m per day for SA.

Hadebe says the state has had to strike a fine balance between managing the rate of infection, while minimising the economic fallout.

This is all against a backdrop of rising Covid-19 infections in places such as Europe where some countries have entered a second round of lockdowns. At the same time, the drama continues with Donald Trump refusing to concede losing the US presidential election, baselessly citing voter fraud.

All these issues, Hadebe says, will have an impact on the SA economy. The EU and China, with which the US is currently having a trade war, are some of SA’s top trading partners. Developments in these regions will have a direct impact on exports and the strength of the rand, Hadebe says.

The discussion also touches on manufacturing data released this week by Stats SA; the prospects of construction, mining and technology companies that Hadebe and his team engage with in their business; as well as the impact of increased digitalisation.

