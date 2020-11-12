Economy Unemployment rate reached record high of 30.8% in third quarter The increase was expected and comes after a dramatic drop in the jobless rate to 23.3% in the second quarter, due to a technicality BL PREMIUM

SA’s unemployment rate reached a record high of 30.8% in the third quarter of the year, as the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown continued to filter through the economy.

The increase was expected and comes after a dramatic drop in the jobless rate to 23.3% in the second quarter, due to a technicality that disqualified a large number of the labour force from being defined as unemployed because they could not actively seek work during the lockdown. The people were classed as “not economically active” (NEA) during the period.