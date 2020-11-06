PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Why should we care about elections in the US?

Trump has been on a “put America first” march for the past few years, which has seen the US revisit its place in the global economy, resulting in it pulling out of international agreements such as the Paris Climate accord. Many expect that if Trump is re-elected, the US may continue such action and perhaps intensify its ongoing trade war with Asian superpower China. A Biden win is expected to reverse, or at least soften, the US’s stance on some of these fronts.

Bauer says such issues directly affect global investor sentiment around emerging-market economies, which has traditionally affected SA, either in trade or strength of the rand.

The discussion also focuses on manufacturing data through the Absa PMI released earlier this week, thoughts about ratings agency Moody’s’ take on finance minister Tito Mboweni’s recent medium-term budget policy statement and what that could mean for future ratings decisions.

With rising infections in other parts of the world such as Europe leading to a second round of lockdowns, Bauer also talks about how those developments could affect SA’s economic prospects in the future.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.