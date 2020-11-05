WEBINAR | Should pension funds be used to bail out the state?

The SA government intends to amend the retirement regulations, which many argue will ultimately give the go-ahead for the government to use pension fund resources to bail out struggling state-owned enterprises. In a country where only 7% of the population can afford to retire, we need to question the legality of the move, and whether pension fund members are fully aware of how this will affect their future.

Join the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Assegai Strategic Investments (ASI), as a panel of experts debate: retirement fund investment in SOEs; why so few South Africans are able to retire comfortably; the need for the financial services conduct authority to be given teeth in the prosecution of theft; and the accountability of advisers and investors in the long-term performance of pension funds.

Panel members:

Joanne Joseph — moderator

Anthony Govender — CEO, ASI

Viresh Maharaj — managing executive: corporate distribution, Sanlam

Clem Sunter — independent scenario planner

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, November 11 2020

Time: 9am — 10am

Cost: Free

