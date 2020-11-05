Economy EU investors cagey about SA’s empowerment laws Study finds that most would prefer more emphasis on skills development while reducing the focus on ownership BL PREMIUM

EU investors have expressed concern about SA’s black empowerment policies, saying the cost of implementing them has affected the bottom line of many businesses.

Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) is contentious in SA. The DA, the country’s main opposition party, has rejected it in its current form, saying the ANC is using it to enrich a few of the politically connected elite at the cost of job creation and investment.