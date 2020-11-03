News Leader
WATCH: Can recovery in manufacturing activity be sustained?
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the PMI data for October
03 November 2020 - 10:32
Manufacturing activity picked up in October as the sector benefited from easing lockdown restrictions, according to the latest Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) data.
Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke to find out if the recovery can be sustained.

