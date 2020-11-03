Economy

WATCH: Can recovery in manufacturing activity be sustained?

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the PMI data for October

03 November 2020 - 10:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Manufacturing activity picked up in October as the sector benefited from easing lockdown restrictions, according to the latest Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) data.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke to find out if the recovery can be sustained.​

