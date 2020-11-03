French firms committed to SA despite a resurgence in Covid-19 cases
Trade minister Franck Riester says support measures will allow French companies to continue investing in France and abroad
03 November 2020 - 21:12
France remains committed to deepening ties with SA and an additional R14bn in investments is on the way from French companies this year, the country’s foreign trade and economic attractiveness minister, Franck Riester, said on Tuesday.
The additional investments are on top of the R20bn pledged by a collection of French firms at last year’s SA investment conference across a range of sectors including energy, tourism and manufacturing.
