Economy Manufacturing conditions pick up in October Absa says there are encouraging signs in October's data, though many are concerned about the prospect of a second wave of Covid-19 cases

Manufacturing activity got a healthy boost in October as the sector recovered further from Covid-19 restrictions, Absa said on Monday.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) — released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research — jumped to 60.9 index points in October.